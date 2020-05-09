Cristiano Ronaldo Showers Madeira Footballers With Gifts Before His Return to Turin

Cristiano Ronaldo Returns to Juventus Training (Photo Credits: Twitter/Juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo was in Madeira for over a couple of months with his family. He was there to see his ailing mother Dolores Aveiro who had been suffering from a heart attack and was stuck at his hometown ever since. However, this did not stop him from training and Ronaldo invested his time in training with the footballers of Madeira. Apparently even before returning to Italy, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner showered with Madeira footballers with gifts. One of the U-19 footballers Filipe Goncalves he practised with revealed that the Portugal star surprised him with many gifts. Cristiano Ronaldo All Set to Become Father Again? Georgina Rodriguez’s Latest Picture Sparks Pregnancy Rumors.

The Juventus star gifted the players and the support staff for helping him with training. "After the third training session, when he realised that it would be the last because he was returning to Lisbon, he chased Hugo to thank him and also gave him a gift. And he did the same with me,” said Filipe Goncalves. The budding footballers were surprised seeing Ronaldo training with them. The players could not even tell their closest family members about the Juventus star training with them as it had to be a secret. The players spoke about Ronaldo training with them only after the news broke about.

Talking about CR7, he returned to Itay on Monday and is currently under 14-day long isolation as a precautionary measure. The Serie A teams have returned to practice and Juventus keeps their fans updated by posting pictures and videos of the sessions. The fans are quite eager to see Ronaldo in action once again.