Manchester United's forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly handed in a transfer request to the club due to his concerns over the Red Devils' lack of activity in the summer window. With his desire to leave Old Trafford and availability in the market, many football clubs like Chelsea and Bayern Munich have been linked with the 37-year-old Portuguese for a potential transfer. Meanwhile, with the reports regarding Chelsea's bid for Ronaldo circulating, the Blues' fans took to social and celebrated the link of their club with the Manchester United talisman. Chelsea fans are posting: 'Ronaldo to Chelsea,' and this has been a hot topic among the Blues.

'Welcome'

'No 7 jersey'

Now that Ronaldo to Chelsea is happening, let’s just hand him the Number 7 jersey and give kante the Number 2 pic.twitter.com/vLnwEfKPuV — atanda (@Lexxzieyung) July 7, 2022

'Dream Icon'

Nobody wants Ronaldo to Chelsea more than Me and Reece James. The boy has been dreaming big about playing with his idol pic.twitter.com/se9wyUApQX — Danielson (@DanielsonYoung) July 7, 2022

'Can't wait'

Ronaldo to chelsea also means Junior to Cobham💙 can't wait to see them both play together pic.twitter.com/vVSx8X9WL0 — atanda (@Lexxzieyung) July 7, 2022

'favourite transfer'

Ronaldo to Chelsea will be one of my favourite transfer cause the man can easily score 35 goals with the Chelsea squad pic.twitter.com/jTvT6AAab8 — Danielson (@DanielsonYoung) July 7, 2022

