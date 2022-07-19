Manchester United's new manager Erik ten Hag has hinted at the fact that Ronaldo can extend his stay at Old Trafford beyond this year. The Portugal star is said to have been seeking a way out of the club this summer window as he wants to compete in the Champions League. But both ten Hag and the Red Devils have maintained a clear stance on this issue, stating that the player is not for sale and is very much a part of their plans, going ahead into the new season. Joules Kounde Transfer News: Chelsea Submit New Offer To Sevilla Amid Barcelona Interest

While answering a question on whether Ronaldo could stay at United beyond this year, the former Ajax boss, as quoted by ESPN, said, "I am well informed he also has an option [to extend his contract until 2024] no?," adding, "Of course, I have signed here for three years, but in football, it's short-term as well. We have to win from the start. So I don't look that far ahead. I have a strategy, it's a process, it takes time, but in the end, we have to make sure from the outset there is a winning team, " he added.

Ronaldo was one of Manchester United's best players last season as he bagged 24 goals. He, however, has not joined up with his teammates yet, sparking further rumours of him looking to quit the club to play Champions League. Manchester United have officially granted him leave and he is expected to be back with the Red Devils before their Premier League season opener against Brighton on August 7.

