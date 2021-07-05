Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Juventus is uncertain as the Portuguese star enters the final year of his contract at the Italian giants. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner had a brilliant individual campaign last season but the Bianconeri’s failure in Europe and inability to retain their Serie A crown for first time in a decade has sparked a need for a change with the 36-year-old’s place in the team remaining undecided. Cristiano Ronaldo Still on Course for Winning Euro 2020 Golden Boot, Check Full List of Highest-Goal Scorers.

As reported by Daily Star, there are talks underway between Juventus and the player’s agent to extend Cristiano Ronaldo’s stay in Turin beyond the upcoming season. It is understood that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is pushing for the Italian outfit to offer his client a contract until 2023. No Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, These Players Could Win Ballon d’Or 2021.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018 with the aim of making tem European champions but early exits from the continental tournament along with disappointment in domestic league has seen the 36-year-old linked with a move away from the Turin giants with return to one of his old clubs or Paris being tipped as the next destination.

The Italian club on several occasions have expressed their desire to keep hold of Cristiano Ronaldo but with the 36-year-old entering in the final year of his deal in Turin, there have been no renewal talks until now. The Portuguese star has a contract with Juventus until 2022 and following its expiration will become a free agent.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently led Portugal at Euro 2020 and despite the defending champions bowing out at an early stage the 36-year-old had a stellar individual campaign, becoming the leading scorer in the competition and international football history.

