Here's another twist in the tale in Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer life. While, a few days ago he was linked to Manchester United and PSG for a while now. But now the reports suggest that CR7 will stay with Juventus. Now, the latest reports suggest that CR7's manager Jorge Mendes is wanting CR7 to stay beyond his contract. The former Real Madrid stalwart has around 12 months left for his contract to get over at Juventus and now, Jorge Mendes is looking out for an extension until 2023. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Update: Ronaldo to Stay at Juventus Confirms Director Pavel Nedved, Says ‘CR7 Has Shown no Signs of Leaving Turin’.

Not very long ago it was reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is not looking forward for a contract extension but he is currently one of the the highest paid footballers in the world. Howvere, looking at his wages, it would be difficult for the Old Lady to retain him. In fact, if he wishes to stay at Turin he might have to accept a massive paycut. It would be interestng to see oif Juvents extends his contaract by a year.

Cristiano Ronaldo signed with Juventus in 2018 after he broke his nine-year-old long stint with Real Madrid. Since then the Biannconeri has won a couple of league titles but the Champions Legue title is yet to come in. Ronaldo is currently out for a holiday and is expected to return only after July 25, 2021. Meanwhile team Juventus has started with their pre-season camp and the pictures and the videos of the same are being shared by the official account of the Bianconeri.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).