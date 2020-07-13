Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, who among the two is the better footballer? Who between them is the ultimate GOAT of world football – a question asked by millions and answered by millions. Yet, none certain of what the correct answer is. Messi and Ronaldo have sparked debates that have been around in football for over a decade now. Both footballers, the best and class above their contemporaries, have always outshone each other in setting records and reaching milestones unimaginable to the normal mind. Recently, Brazilian legends Ronaldinho and Ronaldo Nazario were asked the same question and surprisingly both picked one individual as the original GOAT of modern football. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi Records: Juventus and Barcelona Stars Reach New Milestones After Landmark Performances.

Messi and Ronaldo have divided opinions several times in the past with many confused on who to pick and many have diverted from one answer to another. But such was not the case for Ronaldinho and Ronaldo Nazario, who had only one answer when asked who among Messi and Cristiano was the better and more complete footballer. Both Ronaldo and Ronaldinho have enjoyed successful club and international careers and are former Ballon d’Or winners – a trophy Messi and Cristiano have won multiple times in their career. Cristiano Ronaldo Is a Champion With His Feet and Mind, Says Juventus Manager Maurizio Sarri.

Ronaldinho and Ronaldo praised both Cristiano and Messi and lauded them for reaching unprecedented level and achieving so much in their respective careers. But according to a report from Sport Bible, both picked Lionel Messi as the better and more complete footballer when it came to comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo. Lionel Messi Reaches New Goal and Assist Milestone in Barcelona’s 1–0 La Liga 2019–20 Win Over Real Valladolid.

Ronaldinho, who spent five seasons in Barcelona and mentored Messi during his spell at the Blaugrana club, said he regretted not spending “enough time with Messi” and also admitted he would have absolutely “loved to continue playing” alongside the Argentine for a longer period.

"Messi. I would have loved to continue playing alongside him. I didn't get enough time with him, he was very young. I'd love to take to the pitch with him one more time,” Ronaldinho, who won the 2005 Ballon d'Or award said.

"He's the best in history, no doubt. Nobody has done what Messi's done. The other one [Ronaldo] is complete, he has it all. So does Messi, but it's a question of taste and I prefer Messi's style,” the 40-year-old was quoted as saying by Sport Bible.

Ronaldo Nazario too praised both superstars for their achievements but said he thinks Messi is the more complete footballer. “Messi is out of this world. Cristiano, too, but I see Leo as more complete," the former Real Madrid striker and two-time Ballon d’Or winner revealed. "He's great. I like him much more than any other player. Everything he does is spectacular."

Despite their growing age, Messi and Cristiano have continued to dominate the opposition and have set records at will. Recently, Messi joined Ronaldo as one of only seven footballers to score 700 or more career goals while on Saturday he became the first player to score and assists 20 goals each in a single La Liga season.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, netted his 28th Serie A goal this season and is just two behind Ciro Immobile in the golden boot race with six games still to play. He is also seven goals behind setting a Juventus record for most goals scored by a Juve player in a single Serie A campaign.

