Burnley striker Jay Rodriguez picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi as the original GOAT in modern football. The former Southampton striker was asked to pick one between Ronaldo and Messi as the GOAT of football and he snubbed Messi while picking Ronaldo as his choice. The 31-year-old striker also picked the most effective free-kick specialist between David Beckham and Trent Alexander-Arnold and also the next superstar between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. Rodriguez started his career with Burnley before moving to Southampton and West Bromich Albion. He returned to Burnley last summer.

In a recent interview with Sport Bible, the England international was asked to choose between Ronaldo and Messi as the GOAT of modern football. Rodriguez picked Ronaldo and said that the Portuguese have gone and dominated every league he has played and deserves to be the GOAT. "Lionel Messi is unbelievable, but I love the fact Ronaldo has moved to different leagues and dominated. He's definitely the best for me."

Fans have always debated as to who is the greater footballer and Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Both the superstars have dominated the footballing world for over a decade now and shared numerous laurels between them. Messi is a six-time Ballon d’Or winner while Ronaldo has won the Golden Ball five times in his career.

Rodriguez was also asked about the better set-piece specialist among Beckham and Liverpool boy Trent Alexander-Arnold. The 31-year-old picked Beckham citing that the former Manchester United and Real Madrid man is a legend of world football. He also picked Kylian Mbappe over Erling Haaland as football’s next superstar.

Rodriguez, who scored 35 times in 126 matches for Southampton between 2013 and 2017, was also asked to pick one among Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola as the manager he will love to work with. The one-time capped England international named Guardiola as the manager he will like to work with. “Every time you play against Manchester City, it's so difficult. They make it so hard for you,” said Rodriguez.

