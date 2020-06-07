Cristiano Ronaldo’s Daughter Alana Martina Says, ‘No Chocolate, Papa Will Get Angry’, Adorable Video Goes Viral

Cristiano Ronaldo Daughter's Alana Martina's Birthday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Apart from his skills on the field, Cristiano Ronaldo is also known for his insane fitness levels which would even give a youngster a run for his money. This obviously stems from the fact that Ronaldo himself leads a healthy lifestyle and also teaches his kids to do the same and the little ones also take this advice seriously. Now here’s the proof of what we are saying is true. This video featuring Alana Martina and her sibling is going viral on social media. Alana is heard saying, “No chocolate, papa will get angry.” The video was taken by Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez. Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes His Twins Eva and Mateo on Their 2nd Birthday, Says ‘Love You to the End of the World’ (See Post).

Alana and her siblings are instead seeing binging on fruits. The kids who were seen playing around were also seen binging on the fruits placed on the table. Georgina also offered a piece of watermelon to Eva and with quite an ease the little one gobbled it up without making any fuss about the same. Needless to say that the couple has taught their children to eat healthy food. You can check out the video below:

The last time we spoke about Ronaldo and his family we told you that they were celebrating the birthday of Eva and Mateo. The family hosted a birthday party for the children and the Portugal star were dressed as Aladdin. He took to social media to share the snap of the family and also wished his children.