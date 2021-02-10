Juventus moved into the final of the Coppa Italia 20202-1 after playing out a 0-0 draw in the second leg against Inter Milan at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday. Andrea Pirlo’s team secured a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture courtesy of a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo, who played the entire 90 minutes. The Bianoceri will be looking to go all the way this time around after falling at the final hurdle last season. Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Video Highlights: Watch CR7 Score As Juventus Beat AS Roma in Serie A 2020-21.

Cristiano Ronaldo, after the win, took to his social media to post a picture if the team celebrating in the dressing room. ‘Vaaammooosss Juve! 🏳️🏴 This is the spirit! THE FINAL’ the 36-year-old wrote as he guided his side to yet another final appearance. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Former Teammate Marcelo Misses Him, Posts a Comment on Instagram For Former Real Madrid Star (See Post).

See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Juventus will face either Napoli or Atalanta in the finals of Coppa Italia 2020-21 as the teams are level at 0-0 following the first leg. It was Napoli who defeated the record Italian champions in the summit clash last season, but Genarro Gattuso's side have been struggling for form in recent matches.

Andrea Pirlo’s team after securing a final berth will once again turn their attention towards Serie A as they are chasing leaders AC Milan, who are seven points ahead of them but have played a game more. The Bianconeri take on rivals Napoli over the weekend as the two sides play out their initially suspended fixture.

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to add to his already impressive goal-tally this season against the arch-rivals. The 36-year-old has scored 16 goals in the league so far and is the leading scorer for Juventus and in the competition.

