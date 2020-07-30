Cristiano Ronaldo's team Juventus suffered from a humiliating 2-0 defeat against Cagliari last night. Juventus has already won the Serie A 2019-20 title but they had a couple of games pending and the Serie A 2019-20 champs got defeated by 2-0 at the Sardegna Arena. The visitors looked like a hapless bunch of players who almost had poor tactics. Now, here was another instance where Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to Federico Bernardeschi’s poor shot went on to become the talking point of the match and even made the rounds on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo Named GOAT by a Student During French Exams, Fails the Test!

Bernardeschi aimed at the net but the shot instead was misjudged and went into one of the corners. One can easily label this shot as quite a terrible one. Normally Ronaldo would express his displeasure or would have some kind of a reaction to this kind of a shot, but he seemed to be unperturbed and instead proceeded with the game. You can check out the video below:

Talking about the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, he already lost the battle for the Golden Boot 2019-20 and it's very likely that Ciro Immobile from Lazio would be walking away with the honour. He has so far scored 34 goals in the Italian league whereas CR7 has netted 31 goals. Team Juventus will next play against Roma on August 2, 2020, at the backyard of the Bianconeri. The team has already picked up their ninth title in the Serie A.

