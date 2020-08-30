Manchester United received a huge boost in their pursuit of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek as the Dutch international is now open to hearing about offers and is looking for a new challenge. The 23-year-old has been a mainstay in the Ajax side and played a crucial role in their run to the Champions League final two years ago but has now decided that it is time to look for a new club. Paul Pogba Tests Positive For COVID-19.

The Dutch international has been on the books of Manchester United for quite some time and according to Fabrizio Romano, the record English champions have been in constant contact with Van de Beek’s agent. The 23-year-old was also linked with Barcelona with reports suggesting their new manager Ronald Koeman wanting to sign him, but the Spanish side have denied any contacts of trying to sign him. Harry Maguire, Manchester United Captain Refuses to Apologise for ‘Police Incident’ in Greece, Says ‘Truth Will Be Told’ in Emotional Interview.

Donny Van de Beek is interested in moving to a Premier League side and Manchester United are in the pole position to sign him. Ajax are still waiting on an official bid for the 23-year-old midfielder as reports suggest that several clubs have contacted his agent.

Donny Van de Beek would love to join Premier League and he’s waiting for an official bid after clubs have contacted his agents on last weeks. Ajax will let him leave if any club will match the price tag [around €40M]. 🔴 #vandebeek #transfers #ajax — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2020

It is understood that the Eredivise side will let the player go for an offer close to around €40 million. Donny van de Beek has also been on the books of Real Madrid but one thing is certain that the 23-year-old’s future lies away from Ajax.

The Dutch player came through the youth ranks of Ajax and has enjoyed a spectacular career with them and has won a domestic league and cup title. Van de Beek was involved in 21 goals last season scoring 10 and assisting 11 times in 37 appearances.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2020 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).