Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire has refused to apologise and said he is positive “Truth will be told.” Maguire was given a suspended sentence of 21 months and 10 days after being found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery and insult and violence against public employees following his arrest in Mykonos during a holiday on the Greek island. Maguire and his brothers were arrested for an alleged altercation with police, who Maguire said were in plain clothes and did not identify themselves, outside a bar. The Manchester United club captain appeared for the first time since the verdict against him. Harry Maguire Withdrawn From England UEFA Nations League Squad After Being Found Guilty and Handed Prison Sentence by Greek Court.

Maguire and his lawyers have already appealed against the verdict, which nullifies his conviction and gives him a full and fair retrial in a more senior court. The 27-year-old also refused to apologise and said he was the victim of the incident and didn’t do anything wrong. "I don't feel like I owe an apology to anybody. An apology is something when you've done something wrong," he said in an interview with BBC. Harry Maguire Sentenced for 21 Months & 10 Days After a Brawl at Mykonos Bar in Greece, This Is What Suspended Manchester United Defender Has to Say.

He also revealed that he was scared for life and thought they were being kidnapped. "My initial thought, I thought we were getting kidnapped. We got down on our knees, we put our hands in the air, they just started hitting us," Maguire added. "They were hitting my leg saying my career's over: 'No more football. You won't play again'. And at this point, I thought there is no chance these are police or I don't know who they are so I tried to run away."

He has been accused of attempting to bribe the police in the verdict. But Maguire said it was a ridiculous statement. "No, for sure. As soon as I saw that statement, it's just ridiculous,” said Maguire. The centre-back also narrated the ordeal he and his family had to go through due to the incident.

Maguire revealed that plain-clothed police officers, who did not identify themselves, pulled over the group’s minibus in Mykonos, threw him off the bus and started whacking his legs and said his football career was over. Maguire also revealed that he initially tried to run away as he had no idea who these men were.

