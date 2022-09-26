Arsenal have recruited well in the summer and as a result, find themselves at the top of the Premier League table during the international break. The Gunners are widely linked with 22-year-old Serbian striker Dusan Valhovic, in recent months but it looks like the move may not come to fruition. Who Is Ethan Nwaneri? Lesser-Known Facts About Arsenal's 15-Year-Old Debutant And Premier League's Youngest Player.

Dusan Vlahovic has long been tipped to be one of the players the Gunners are interested in bringing to the club but according to Fabrizio Romano, the reports are 'wide of the mark' as the club is not planting a move for the Serbian international.

Arsenal have been linked with the 22-year-old in the past as they had a strong interest in the layer last January before he secured a move from Fiorentina to Italian giants Juventus. Reports emerged in recent weeks that the Gunners have re-ignited their interest but that is not the case as they are happy with the strikers at their disposal.

Juventus have endured a tough start to the season as they are eight in the league standings, seven behind leaders Napoli and have lost both their Champions League matches. However, despite this, Dusan Vlahovic is solely focused on the Turin giants.

Dusan Vlahovic has made a decent start to his season, scoring four goals in eight appearances so far. The Serbian has been the top marksman at Juventus since his arrival last January and will be keen to turn around the club's poor start.

