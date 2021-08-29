Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo has been signed for Manchester United all fans are wondering what number will be donned by the former Juventus striker this time. His traditional number 7 is already worn by Edinson Cavani and thus there were reports that Ronaldo will have to look out for another number for this season. But now as the official website of the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo will be the new number seven at the Red Devils. So this only means that Edinson Cavani has 'given up' his number seven for Cristiano. Cristiano Ronaldo Will Not Wear Number 7 At Manchester United, Here's Why!

However, the official website of the Red Devils still shows Edinson Cavani as number seven. Ronaldo is yet to officially complete his signing with Manchester United. This may happen in the upcoming days. However, if reports are to be believed, Ronaldo will stay in Portugal until the international break which means he will obviously not feature in the match against the Wolves which will be played later tonight.

Screenshot of Premier League Website

Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Manchester United came in as a big surprise for the fans as until Friday afternoon it was said that Manchester City will be signing up the former Juventus forward. But on Friday night United announced his arrival with a social media post that read, "Welcome Home Cristiano." The fans could not contain their excitement and celebrated his homecoming. In fact players like David de Gea, Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford and others took to social media and welcomes him home.

