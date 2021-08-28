Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Manchester United is something that shocked the fans all around the world. In fact, until Friday afternoon it was said that CR7 will join Manchester City but things took a massive turn around and the Portugal star landed up at his former club. Now the fans are wondering which number jersey will be donned by Ronaldo as he cannot wear his traditional number 7 as per the Premier League rules. So Edinson Cavani already wears number 7 currently at Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Juventus With an Emotional Message, Says ‘You Will Always be in My Heart’ (Watch Video).

The Section M Players' Identification and Strip, of the Premier League Handbook for the 2021/22 season reads: "Before the commencement of each Season each Club shall allocate a different shirt number to each member of its first-team squad. While he remains with the Club a Player will retain his shirt number throughout the Season for which it was allocated." While Section M.5 states: "Upon a Player leaving a Club the shirt number allocated to him maybe re-allocated." This simply means that Ronaldo cannot wear number 7 at Manchester United.

It would be interesting to see which number will he pick for the upcoming season. Ronaldo quit Juventus after being at the club since 2018 and has returned to EPL after 12 long years. He had spent six years with the Red Devils and the fans are excited to him in action in the United jersey once again. As soon as the announcement about Ronaldo was made last evening, the fans went berserk and welcomed him home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2021 01:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).