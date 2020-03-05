England Midfielder Eric Dier Jumps Into Stands to Confront Fan After ‘Insult’ During Tottenham Hotspur vs Norwich FA Cup Match

England Midfielder Eric Dier (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

London, March 5: England international Eric Dier was involved in an ugly confrontation with a fan in the stands following Tottenham Hotspur's FA Cup exit to Norwich.

On Wednesday night after Spurs' 2-3 defeat on penalties, Dier climbed over rows of seats to confront a fan, who had allegedly been involved in an altercation with the player's brother. The security had to intervene and take the player away.

Dier scored his penalty in the shootout, but Erik Lamela, Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes missed from the spot to condemn Spurs to a fourth straight defeat in all competitions.

The incident happened in the area behind the dugouts, which is a corporate section. Manager Jose Mourinho, after the match, said that Dier reacted after being "insulted" by the fan.

"I think Eric did what we professionals cannot do but probably every one of us would do," BBC Sport quoted Mourinho as saying.

"I repeat we professionals cannot do it, but I repeat I am with the player and I understand the player. The fans were with the team until the last penalty kick that we missed. This person insulted Eric, the family was there, the younger brother was not happy with the situation."