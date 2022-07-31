The UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 has reached its end as England and Germany will face each other in the finals of the competition. The clash will be played at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London on July 31, 2022, at 09:30 pm IST as both the teams look to be crowned champions. England are looking for their maiden championship while Germany are aiming for a record ninth title. After 30 matches in the competition, the quadrennial event will finally come to an end as the winners will be decided in the match between the hosts England and the record Women’s Euro winner, Germany. Both the teams have played some brilliant football en route to the final and will be looking to cap off their campaign with the winners' medal.Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano, Club Friendly 2022? Check Out the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Pre-Season Fixture

Only having conceded one goal throughout the 2022 Euros, the defensive line of England will be the same as it has been throughout the competition, which features Millie Bright along with the team captain Leah Williamson and Rachel Daly with Lucy Bronze on the sides. Standing on the goal as always will be Mary Eraps. Even after Manchester United star Russo’s goal against Sweden after coming off the beach she potentially will be placed on the bench as the manager will opt for the same lineup that has started every game.

After missing the semi-finals against France due to Covid-19, the Bayern Munich player Klara Bhul is set to make a return at the finals in the starting XI after testings negative ahead of the game. The midfield trio Lena Oberdorf, Sara Dabritz, and Magull will attempt to dominate the hosts in a fight for supremacy at the Wembly Stadium. Alexandra Popp being Germany’s main goal scorer, has a chance of being the player to score in every matchday of Euro 2022.

When is England vs Germany UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

England vs Germany UEFA Women's Euro 2022 game will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 31, 2022 (Sunday). The clash has a start time of 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of England vs Germany UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcast partners of UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of England vs Germany.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of England vs Germany UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch England vs Germany, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 live streaming online.

Both teams head into the finals on a winning streak and will be locked in a fierce battle against each other. England aims to win their first Euro Championship ever and Germany is eager to win the European title and become the first nine-time UEFA Women’s Euros winners.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2022 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).