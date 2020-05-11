English Premier League Can Resume in June As per UK Government’s Latest Lockdown Plans

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, many major sporting events around the world came to a halt and football was no exception. However, the good news for the football fans is that Premier League season has been given a nod to resume from June 1 by the UK tournament. However, the season is most likely to start after June 12. Also, the games will be played behind closed doors and one could only watch the encounter through television and online streaming. English Premier League Table-Toppers Liverpool Disappointed by Mayor’s Comments on Ending Current Season.

The decision was taken after PM Boris Johnson presented the roadmap in the Parliament which says that the cultural and sporting events will be allowed to be held but without fans in order to stop the spread of the virus. The UK government also made it clear that the lockdown restrictions will only be eased once the vaccine for the deadly disease is found. Also, the tournament will only be taking place if sufficient progress is made in limiting the spread of the virus.

Notably, the Premier League clubs also had a meeting on Monday regarding the restart of the marquee football event. Although, no official voting was done in the meeting. However, the clubs who were in favour to restart the tournament in days’ time will be quite confident.

The return of football in the nation will also give a huge sigh of relief to many clubs who faced a great financial blow with the pause of those games. However, despite all the possibilities, the hard-core fans will still have to wait for quite a while to witness the game from the stadiums. This could be disastrous news for football clubs who will have to prepare for the major part of 2020-21 season behind closed doors.