About a month back, mid-August, the English Premier League 2025-26 kick-started. Now, the EPL 2025-26 has already crossed three matchweeks and an international window, with the fourth gameweek all set to kick off. This week will once again witness multiple crucial games, but one fixture surely stands out over the rest: the Manchester Derby. The historic rivals Manchester City and Manchester United, two English top-tier stalwarts, will be battling it out in matchweek 4 of EPL 2025-26. EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated: Defending Champions Liverpool Claim Lead; Manchester City Drop Down To 13.

So far, in the English Premier League 2025-26, football has been pleasant, however, with few surprises. Defending champions Liverpool FC are leading the race with nine points, followed by Chelsea with seven points. They are the only two unbeaten sides in the EPL 2025-26, besides Crystal Palace, who are ranked eighth, with five points. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are the third and fourth sides respectively, with six points each. All 20 ongoing Premier League sides have played three matches each. Manchester United Memes Go Viral As Red Devils Secure First Victory of Premier League 2025–26 Season With 3–2 Win Over Burnley.

Matchweek 4 EPL 2025-26 Schedule (with IST timings)

Date Match UK Time IST Time Saturday, September 13 Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest 12:30 17:00 Saturday, September 13 Bournemouth vs Brighton 15:00 19:30 Saturday, September 13 Crystal Palace vs Sunderland 15:00 19:30 Saturday, September 13 Everton vs Aston Villa 15:00 19:30 Saturday, September 13 Fulham vs Leeds United 15:00 19:30 Saturday, September 13 Newcastle United vs Wolves 15:00 19:30 Saturday, September 13 West Ham United vs Tottenham 17:30 22:00 Saturday, September 13 Brentford vs Chelsea 20:00 00:30 (Sunday) Sunday, September 14 Burnley vs Liverpool 14:00 18:30 Sunday, September 14 Manchester City vs Manchester United 16:30 21:00

The much-awaited Manchester City vs Manchester United EPL 2025-26 match, set to be played at the Etihad Stadium, there are other vital clashes too in matchweek 4. Liverpool will be up against Burnley, aiming to maintain their all-win run. Newcastle United and Aston Villa will aim to rise up the ranks, being sides yet to win a game. The Magpies will be playing Wolves, who have lost all their games.

