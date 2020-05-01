Erling Haaland Thanks Neymar & PSG for Mocking His Mediation Celebration, Says ‘I Think They Helped Me a Lot’

Neymar and Erling Haaland (Phpto Credits: Twitter)

Erling Haaland has thanked Neymar Jr and team PSG for mocking his mediation celebration and said that they have helped me a lot. So let’s wind the clocks and recollect what exactly had happened. The Ligue 1 Champions PSG took on Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16 Champions League. Ahead of the game, Haaland apparently posted a picture of himself on Snapchat with quite an interesting caption which read, “My city, not yours.” Now it is still is unclear if the picture was fake or real but coming back to the game, the match went in favour of the hosts PSG as they won the game 2-0. Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland Copies Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siiiiu’ Celebration (Watch Video).

The hosts were in no mood to take the snap lightly and the entire team mocked Erling Haaland’s mediation celebration on the pitch. Not just that Neymar Jr went one step ahead and posted a picture of himself on social media where he was seen mimicking Haaland’s goal celebration style and had a message which was an indirect dig at the 19-year old. “Paris is our city, not yours,” it read.

Now the Dortmund star was asked about the mockery to which he said that they have in fact helped him to promote mediation to the world. “I think they helped me a lot to get meditation out in the world and to show the whole world that meditation is an important thing so I'm thankful that they helped me with that,” he said.

Erling Halaan will be seen in action if at all the Bundesliga decides to start off their games from May. Talking about PSG, they have already been crowned as champions of Ligue 1 2019-20.