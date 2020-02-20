Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland Copies Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siiiiu’ Celebration (Watch Video)

Erling Haland (Phot o Credits: Getty)

Borussia Dortmund’s teenage sensation Erling Haaland has been creating ripples with his current form and suddenly has emerged as one of the biggest stars for Bundesliga. The teenage sensation follows Cristiano Ronaldo and idolises Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Thus it is normal if he imitates either of the two players. Now, ahead of the game against PSG which happened on February 19, 2020, Haaland was seen copying Cristiano Ronaldo’s Siiiiu celebration. The video of the act was shared on social media and is going viral. Haarland got transferred to Dortmund in this summer and has scored 39 goals in 28 appearances for his team. Erling Haaland Fails to Score For First Time This Season After Playing Full 90 Minutes During Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen Clash.

During the UEFA Champions League clash against PSG, Haaland scored a couple of goals, one at the 69th minute. Neymar Jr scored an equaliser at the 75th minute of the game. Haaland netted another goal just two minutes later and walked away with a win. The videos of his goal were shared on social media. For now, let’s have a look at the video where he was seen emulating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Siiuuu celebration.

Haaland, a fan of @Cristiano Ronaldo😉👌👌 Erling Haaland doing CR7 siii celebration at training 🔥🔥🔥 [🎥: @sntvstory] pic.twitter.com/eY1hcOhFol — B3 (@b3naldo7) February 17, 2020

Erling Haaland became the quickest player to reach 10 goals and thus surpassed greats like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe. Haaland just took seven games to reach the tally of 10 games. Looking at the kind of stats Haaland has, the fans are comparing him to Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The team will next Werder in the next game of the Bundesliga on February 22, 2020. Needless to say that all eye will be on this 19-year-old.