Erling Haaland is one of the most wanted football players in the world and could be on his way away from Borussia Dortmund in the summer as the Norwegian is reportedly growing frustrated with his team’s inconsistency this season. The 20-year-old has scored 21 league goals this season but has had very little support from the others as the Black and Yellows are struggling in the league. Real Madrid Make Borussia Dortmund Striker Their Top Priority.

According to a report from Spanish news outlet AS, Erling Haaland is considering a move away from Borussia Dortmund due to the team’s regular inconsistency. It is understood that the Norwegian has let his agent know that he wants to leave the German club this summer if it misses out on Champions League qualification. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Quarter-Finals Draw.

Borussia Dortmund are struggling in Bundesliga this season as there is very little hope of them winning the league title as they find themselves 18 points behind leaders and rivals Bayern Munich. The club is also outside of the Champions League places, as they sit fifth in the table four points adrift on Frankfurt.

Haaland's Angry Reaction

Haaland didn't look happy after the full time whistle 👀 pic.twitter.com/xNz2mVrGLi — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 20, 2021

However, Borussia Dortmund are still in the Champions League but have a very tough draw in the quarter-finals. The German outfit faces Premier League giants Manchester City and very few give them a chance of advancing to the next round, leaving qualification via league position their only route back into Europe’s elite competition.

Erling Haaland’s 75 million release clause will become active in 2022 but the 20-year might be looking to move in the summer for greener pastures. Several European giants are interested in the Norwegian striker with reports suggesting that Borussia Dortmund are ready to sell for the right amount.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2021 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).