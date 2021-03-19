The wait is finally over as the fixtures for UEFA Champions League Quarter-finals have been announced. Football fans should mark their dates as the UCL 2020-21 quarterfinals will be played over two legs. Premier League table-toppers Manchester City will cross swords with Borussia Dortmund in the first quarter-final, and it would indeed be a contest to watch out for. The second quarter-final will see FC Porto and Chelsea locking horns, with the latter team being tad favourites. Last season finalists Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will battle it out in the third quarter-final, and the French side has a great chance to settle the scores. UEFA Champions League 2020–21 Quarter-Finals Draw.

It would be Sergio Ramos vs Mohamed Salah in the fourth quarter-final as La Liga champions Real Madrid and Premier League winners Liverpool set to take on each other. For the very first time since 2004-05, neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo will feature in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals stage as their respective sides didn’t qualify in the top eight. Nevertheless, many other big names from the footballing world like Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Sergio Ramos, Mohamed Salah and Neymar Jr. would still feature in the knock-outs and fans must brace themselves to witness mind-boggling football action. Meanwhile, let’s look at the result of the UCL 2020-21 draw.

UCL 2020-21 Knock-Outs

Quarter-Final 1: Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

Quarter-Final 2: FC Porto vs Chelsea

Quarter-Final 3: Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain

Quarter-Final 4: Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Semi-Final 1: Winner QF 3 vs Winner QF 1

Semi-Final 2: Winner QF 4 vs Winner QF 2

Defending champions Bayern Munich have been in impressive form lately and would be determined to retain the title. At the same time, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also have a well-balanced side, and they must back themselves to get the glory.

