Erling Haaland is one of the most wanted football players on the planet at the moment as several European heavyweights are battling for his signature. The Norwegian striker has been a revelation since his arrival in Germany in January 2020 at Borussia Dortmund and the club expect to keep hold of him for a longer period of time but are open to selling the striker for a mammoth transfer free. Erling Haaland Considering Leaving Borussia Dortmund in Summer.

According to a report from ESPN, Borussia Dortmund have set an asking price of €180 million for Erling Haaland and if any club wants to sign the 20-year-old striker in the upcoming transfer window, they must pay the amount in full. The Norwegian has been among the top goal scorers this season, scoring 32 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions, including 10 in the Champions League. Real Madrid Make Borussia Dortmund Striker Their Top Priority.

As per Erling Haaland’s agent Mino Riola, at least 10 clubs are interested in signing the 20-year-old striker. The Norwegian moved to the German outfit in 2020 and has a 75 million release clause in his contract but it does not become active until the summer of 2022. And Borussia Dortmund expects clubs to pay €180 million of they want to sign Haaland in the summer.

It is understood that Borussia Dortmund are very adamant in their stance on Erling Haaland and will not let him go for an amount below his asking price. The German club used the same tactic in the case of Jadon Sancho last summer as Manchester United attempted to negotiate with the club to lower the winger’s €120m valuation but Dortmund refused.

It is understood that the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Chelsea among others have Erling Haaland on their radar in the summer but in a transfer market impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, will need to pay €180 million to sign him.

