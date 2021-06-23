The 2020 European Championships are entering into the final phase of the group stages as Day 13 of the competition will see the last set of fixtures of the group phase. With eight teams already booking their place in the round of 16, the remaining sides will be determined once all the games are played depending on the team standings. Meanwhile, we bring you Euro 2020 Day 13 schedule with match timings in IST and venue. UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Updated.

The final day of the Euro 2020 group stages will see a number of teams battle to make it into the knockout phase of the competition. A number of heavyweights are in danger of missing out on the round of 16 altogether as Spain, Portugal, France and Germany are yet to book a place in the next stage.

Euro 2020 Day 13 Schedule With Match Time In IST

Sr No Date Match Time (IST) Venue 1 June 23, 2021 Sweden vs Poland 09:30 pm Saint Petersburg 2 June 23, 2021 Slovakia vs Spain 09:30 pm Seville 3 June 24, 2021 Portugal vs France 12:30 pm Budapest 4 June 24, 2021 Germany vs Hungary 12:30 pm Munich

Euro 2020 Upcoming Matches

With the conclusion of the Euro 2020 group stages, the teams will face each other in the round of 16. The draws are yet to be finalised as some of the 16 teams are still to secure their place in the next round.

Euro 2020 Points Table Updated

Italy, Belgium, Netherlands and England topped their respective groups with Wales, Denmark, Austria and Croatia joining them in the next round as the second-placed teams.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2021 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).