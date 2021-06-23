The 2020 European Championships are entering into the final phase of the group stages as Day 13 of the competition will see the last set of fixtures of the group phase. With eight teams already booking their place in the round of 16, the remaining sides will be determined once all the games are played depending on the team standings. Meanwhile, we bring you Euro 2020 Day 13 schedule with match timings in IST and venue. UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Updated.
The final day of the Euro 2020 group stages will see a number of teams battle to make it into the knockout phase of the competition. A number of heavyweights are in danger of missing out on the round of 16 altogether as Spain, Portugal, France and Germany are yet to book a place in the next stage.
Euro 2020 Day 13 Schedule With Match Time In IST
|Sr No
|Date
|Match
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|1
|June 23, 2021
|Sweden vs Poland
|09:30 pm
|Saint Petersburg
|2
|June 23, 2021
|Slovakia vs Spain
|09:30 pm
|Seville
|3
|June 24, 2021
|Portugal vs France
|12:30 pm
|Budapest
|4
|June 24, 2021
|Germany vs Hungary
|12:30 pm
|Munich
Euro 2020 Upcoming Matches
With the conclusion of the Euro 2020 group stages, the teams will face each other in the round of 16. The draws are yet to be finalised as some of the 16 teams are still to secure their place in the next round.
Euro 2020 Points Table Updated
Italy, Belgium, Netherlands and England topped their respective groups with Wales, Denmark, Austria and Croatia joining them in the next round as the second-placed teams.
