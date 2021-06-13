Last night the match between Denmark and Finland turned out to be quite a forgettable day for the fans all around the globe. Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during the match between Denmark and Finland during the Euro 2020. No sooner the ugly incident happened on the field, the netizens and the players posted tweets wishing the footballer a speedy recovery. Now, Eriksen's Inter Milan teammate Romelu Lukaku has dedicated his goal to the midfielder and urged him to stay strong. Lukaku featured in Belgium playing XI against Russia in the Euro 2020. Christian Eriksen Health Update: Inter Milan Midfielder 'Stable', Confirms Denmark.

Lukaku scored a goal a brace and played a vital role in taking the team to a 3-0 win. Lukaku after scoring a goal ran to the video camera and said, "Chris Chris, I love you." After the game, he said it was quite a difficult game for him as his teammate suffered from a sudden collapse on the field during the match. The former Manchester United player even put up a post about the same.

Check out the video below:

Lukaku also revealed that he cried a lot after hearing about Christian:

"I cried a lot because I was scared." Romelu Lukaku dedicated Belgium's win to Inter Milan team-mate Christian Eriksen ❤️#bbceuro2020 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 12, 2021

While lauding his team, Lukaku also sent thoughts to Christian's family:

First of all my thoughts are with @chriseriksen8 and @timothycastagne. Stay strong my friend and i hope both of you make a fool recovery 🙏🏿. Good win by the team @belgianreddevils 🙏🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/lVzoY7N1Fc — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) June 12, 2021

As per the latest update by Danish Football, Christain is doing well and the Inter Milan footballer has also sent wishes to his teammates. We wish him a speedy recovery!

