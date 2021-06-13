The football world had stopped breathing after Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during Denmark vs Finland, Euro 2020. The fans, players from both teams began praying for his well-being and soon Eriksen was rushed to the hospital. Now, Danish Football has provided quite a good update about the Inter Milan midfielder and said that the officials have spoken to the footballer and he is stable. He will continue being in the hospital for further examination, Christian Eriksen has also sent wishes to his teammates. Christian Eriksen Health Update: Mid-Fielder Awake, Stabilised; Euro 2020 Match Between Denmark and Finland to Resume Later Tonight.

As we all remember the match between Denmark and Finland was suspended after the sudden collapse of Christain Eriksen. His teammates and fans were in tears watching the visuals from the stadium. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Barcelona, Mesut Ozil, Michael Vaughan took to social media and expressed their worry on social media. However, with the statement by Danish football, the fans have now heaved a sigh of relief.

Now, let's have a look at the statement by Danish Football:

Update regarding Christian Eriksen. pic.twitter.com/YuKD9hS9LV — DBU - En Del Af Noget Større (@DBUfodbold) June 13, 2021

This was quite an encouraging update by Danish Football Association. With this, the fans, teammates and his family are looking forward to seeing him in action once again. The entire Team of LatesLY also wishes Inter Milan footballer a speedy recovery! We hope he gets better soon and once again starts entertaining us with his game. Stay strong champ!

