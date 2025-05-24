Former Manchester United defender Brandon Williams received relief as his 14-month jail sentence for dangerous driving was suspended. Williams almost touched 100 mph before crashing his Audi A3 into a Ford Fiesta in August 2013. Manchester United Funny Memes Go Viral After Tottenham Hotspur Beat Red Devils in Europa League 2025 Final.

As reported by Independent.co.uk, Williams' sentence was suspended for two years but instead has been hit with a three-year driving ban, apart from taking part in 180 hours of unpaid work as part of a community order. The 24-year-old was spotted driving his car at high speeds on the A34 near Handforth in Cheshire when his Audi collided with a Ford before crashing into the central reservation.

In March 2025, Williams pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, that too without third-party insurance, at Chester Crown Court.

The 24-year-old was on loan to Ipswich Town while still contracted to Manchester United during the 2023-24 Premier League season. 10 months after his crash, United let go of Williams after deciding not to renew the defender's contract. Williams featured in 51 appearances for United.

