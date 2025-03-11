East Bengal has found itself in trouble as it prepares for the second leg of its AFC Challenge League 2024-25 quarter-final against FK Arkadag in Turkmenistan. After suffering a 1-0 defeat in the first leg at the Salt Lake Stadium, the Red and Gold Brigade needs two goals to secure a semi-final spot in the AFC Challenge League. Numerous challenges have marred East Bengal's time in Arkadag, making their hurricane tasks even more difficult. East Bengal Beat Bashundhara Kings 4–0 in AFC Challenge League 2024–25; Dimitrios Diamantakos, Anwar Ali Score As Red and Gold Brigade Register First Victory.

The Red and Gold Brigade landed in Arkadag on March 9. However, they were soon informed that they were not allowed to leave their hotel without prior approval. It is to be noted that the club was not informed about this restriction beforehand. Moreover, communication with the outside world was completely cut off after their arrival. Internet connectivity was restored, but social media platforms remain blocked. The East Bengal's players and coaching staff have found it difficult to contact their families. However, they have only limited access available to use WhatsApp.

After suffering a 1-0 defeat against the Turkmenistan side, East Bengal head coach Oscar Bruzon remained positive despite his side's inability to convert key chances in their last outing. The Red and Gold Brigade had qualified for the third tier of men's AFC club competition by winning the 2024 Super Cup. The East Bengal will aim for a strong outing against FC Arkadag in their upcoming match despite facing several challenges upon their arrival.

When is FC Arkadag Vs East Bengal FC, AFC Challenge League 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

FC Akadag will host Indian Super League side East Bengal in the AFC Challenge League quarter-final second-leg match. The high-voltage clash between FC Akadag and East Bengal will be hosted at the Arkadag Stadium on March 12. The crucial encounter will begin at 4:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). East Bengal Fights Back To Draw 2–2 Against Paro FC in AFC Challenge League 2024–25.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of East FC Arkadag Vs East Bengal FC, AFC Challenge League 2024-25 Match?

Unfortunately, fans in India do have an option to watch the FC Arkadag Vs East Bengal FC live telecast due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. Hence, fans would not be able to watch the FC Arkadag Vs East Bengal FC match on any TV channel. For FC Arkadag Vs East Bengal FC viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of FC Arkadag Vs East Bengal FC, AFC Challenge League 2024-25 Match?

There's an online viewing option for fans. Those who are on the lookout for options can tune in to the FanCode app and Website to watch FC Arkadag Vs East Bengal FC live streaming for free. East Bengal might find it difficult to match FC Arkadag level in this tie.

