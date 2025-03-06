French League side Lyon has a different issue to deal with right now as the side will be without their first team manager for nine months. Lyon manager Paulo Fonseca has been suspended for nine months by the French Professional Football League, following a confrontation with referee Benoit Millot. After being sent off by Millot, Fonseca angrily confronted the match official, screaming in his face during his team's recent 2-1 Ligue 1 victory over Brest. Interestingly the Portuguese manager has also been banned by the French Professional Football League from entering the Lyon dressing room until September. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Ten-Man Barcelona Beat Benfica, Liverpool Stun PSG in First Leg of Round of 16 Matches.

Nine Months Suspension For Lyon Manager Paulo Fonseca

🚨🇵🇹 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Lyon manager Paulo Fonseca has been given a 9 MONTH ban after this behaviour against a referee! 😳⛔️ He’s been suspended from the sideline until November 30. Will also have no access to the changing room until September 15. pic.twitter.com/zhxl8g3zNk — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) March 5, 2025

