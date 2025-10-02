Porto have been doing well under new boss Francesco Farioli with the Portuguese side top of their domestic league. They face Red Star Belgrade (Crvena Zvezda) in the Europa League this evening, looking to build on to their win over RB Salzburg in the opening game of the European campaign. Crvena Zvezda, famously known as the Red Star Belgrade, are top of the Serbian League and they head into this contest on the back of five straight victories. Barcelona 1-2 PSG UEFA Champions League 2025–26: Senny Mayulu, Goncalo Ramos Score As Defending Champions Earn Narrow Win Over Blaugrana.

Samu Omorodion is a major doubt for the game for Porto due to fitness issues and with Luuk de Jong already ruled out, the team could struggle in the attacking play. Alan Varela will be the key midfielder for the home side and he will partner Gabri Veiga and Victor Froholdt in the central areas. Borja Sainz and Pepê will be deployed out wide.

Bruno Duarte received a red card in the league game for Crvena Zvezda but he is all set start in the Europa League. Mirko Ivanić will slot in behind him as the no 10 while Luka Zarić and Milson will use their pace and trickery to create chances. Vasilije Kostov and Timi Max Elšnik should form the double pivot in midfield.

FC Porto vs Red Star Belgrade Match Details

Match FC Porto vs Red Star Belgrade Date Friday, October 03 Time 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD (Live Telecast), Sony Liv (Live Streaming) When is FC Porto vs Red Star Belgrade UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue FC Porto will take on Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 on Friday, October 03. The FC Porto vs Red Star Belgrade match will be played at the Estádio do Dragão, Porto, Portugal and it will start at 12:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Where to Get Live Telecast of FC Porto vs Red Star Belgrade UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the UEFA Europa League 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can watch the FC Porto vs Red Star Belgrade live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD TV channels. For the FC Porto vs Red Star Belgrade online viewing options, read below. 'My Name is Francesco Camarda' Zlatan Ibrahimovic Reveals Old DM He Received From Young Lecce Striker, Says 'Now Everybody Knows Your Name' (See Post). How to Watch Live Streaming of FC Porto vs Red Star Belgrade UEFA Europa League 2025-26 Football Match? Sony Liv, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide UEFA Europa League 2025-26 live streaming online in India. Viewers in India can tune in to the Sony Liv app and website to watch FC Porto vs Red Star Belgrade live streaming online, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Porto at home should create plenty of chances to secure an easy victory here.

