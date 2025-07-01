Phil Foden reached a personal milestone during Manchester City's FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Round of 16 match against Al-Hilal, managing to hit his 100th career goal for the English giant. The Man City academy graduate became only the 20th player to score 100 club goals. Out of 100, 61 have come in the Premier League, 18 in the Champions League, 12 in the FA Cup, five in the English Cup, and four in the FIFA CWC. The 25-year-old's 100th goal came as late as extra time in the Man City vs Al-Hilal Club World Cup 2025 match, which saw the English giant level the scoreline. Manchester City 3-4 Al-Hilal, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Brace From Marcos Leonardo Help Simone Inzaghi's Saudi Side Edge Past English Giants To Reach Quarterfinals

Phil Foden Reaches 100 Goals for Man City

