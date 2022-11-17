The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be played from November 10, 2022 to December 18, 2022 in Qatar. A total of 32 teams from across the world have booked their place in the competition as they aim to become the world champions. This will be the 22nd edition of the quadrennial event and will be the first to be played in an Arab country. Meanwhile, we take a look at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Groups. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

The 32 participating teams are divided into eight groups of four with the top two advancing to the Round of 16. The group phase will be played from 20 November to 2 December. All 64 matches in the competition will be played across eight venues in Qatar.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Groups

Group A Qatar Ecuador Senegal Netherlands

Group B England Iran USA Wales

Group C Argentina Saudi Arabia Mexico Poland

Group D France Australia Denmark Tunisia

Group E Spain Costa Rica Germany Japan

Group F Belgium Canada Morocco Croatia

Group G Brazil Serbia Switzerland Cameroon

Group H Portugal Ghana Uruguay South Korea

France enter the competition as the defending champions and will be among the favourites to win the competition. Meanwhile, Brazil are the record champions and will be aiming to break a two-decade drought. Canada have qualified for the very first time while Wales return after a long absence.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2022 11:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).