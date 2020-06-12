Football Transfer News Weekly Recap: From Chelsea Closing In on Timo Werner to Cristiano Ronaldo Considering Juventus Exit

It does not matter whether it’s the end of a footballing season or its start, football players are always linked with a move away from their current team. So in this article, we take a look at some of the biggest transfer rumours and confirmed deals that occurred during the week, ranging from a player moving on in search of a new challenge to someone committing his long term future with the present club. La Liga Players Stare at Possibility of Obligatory Training Camps if Social Distancing Protocols Are Violated.

Football around the globe came to a temporary halt due to the coronavirus pandemic and even though there was a lack of action on the field, top clubs across Europe have been active off it. So here is this week's transfer round-up.

Chelsea close in on Timo Werner

Reports suggest that Chelsea and RB Leipzig have agreed all the terms which will see Timo Werner become a Chelsea player next season. According to The Athletic’s Rafael Hoingsten, the move is delayed due to problems in arranging a medical. It is understood that Werner can only have a medical once Bundesliga season concludes, which is around June 27.

Manchester United Warned over Donny van de Beek’s Price

Manchester United are one of the clubs hoping to land the Ajax midfielder in the summer but according to the Dutch clubs CEO Edwin van der Saar, Ajax will not sell the 23-year-old below his asking price. The midfielder is valued around €55 million with Real Madrid also interested in him.

Bayer Leverkusen Reject Real Madrid

Kai Havertz has been one of the most wanted player’s across Europe this season. According to a report from German news outlet Bild, Bayer Leverkusen have rejected Real Madrid’s €80million for the 20-year-old. The deal would have seen Havertz spend 2020-21 season at the German outfit before moving to Spain the season after that.

Virgil van Dijk to Sign New Liverpool Deal

According to a recent report by The Sun, Virgil van Dijk has rejected a lucrative offer from PSG and is set to sign a new deal with Liverpool which will keep him at the club until 2025. It is understood that the Dutch defender will earn £240,000-per-week which will make hi, the highest-paid player in Reds’ history.

Cristiano Ronaldo Could Leave Juventus

According to Radio Rossonera, Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Juventus at the end of the season with the club also in agreement of this departure. It is understood that the Portuguese is unhappy with the Italian club's Champions League ambitions and wants to leave to increase his chances of winning the competition in the future.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Targeted by AC Monza

Former AC Milan Chief Silvio Berlusconi, who recently joined AC Monza and guided them to their first Serie B finish in 20 years is looking to bring in reinforcement for the new season with Zlatan Ibrahimovic expected to be one of them. While talking to Telelombardia about signing the Swede, the 83-year-old said ‘It was a goal for us and, for non-sporting reasons, we had to give up. But you should never say never. We will keep trying.’

