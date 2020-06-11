Football in Spain is set to return after two and a half month absence as lockdown restrictions have been eased in the country. La Liga, which has been suspended since mid-March is set to resume the remainder of the season following the coronavirus suspension on June 11. However, as the restart draws closer, several players have been seen violating the league’s protocol on social gatherings which could force the FA to consider having closed training camp. Ansu Fati, Martin Odegaard, Joao Felix and Other Youngsters to Watch Out for As La Liga Resumes.

Recently, Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo flouted the lockdown rules and reportedly attended a birthday party of a friend. It is understood that there were 19 other people at the event and images in Spanish media showed the Barcelona defender in a restaurant not wearing masks or following social distancing rules. La Liga New Schedule for Restart.

On Thursday, Barcelona confirmed that Nelson Semedo trained on his own and as per the league's strict rules, he will have to test negative for coronavirus before joining the rest of the squad.

However, this is not the first time that a player from La Liga has broken the protocol as last month four members of the Sevilla squad violated the rules by attending a large social gathering where social distancing was not followed.

Following such incidents, La Liga chief, Javier Tebas stated that they may consider having closed training camps, an idea which was dismissed after protests from the players union.

‘If players keep breaking the rules we'll have to consider having obligatory training camps. We hope it doesn't come to that but if people keep going to barbecues and parties we might have to,’ Tebas told reporters in a conference call on Thursday.

La Liga is gearing up for a return on June 11 (Thursday) with a match between Sevilla and Real Betis at the Ramon Sanchez Pijuan Stadium. Barcelona current lead the team standings with arch-rivals Real Madrid two points behind them.

