Manchester United are edging closer and closer to sign one of their top summer targets, Frenkie de Jong as the club have reached full agreement over fees for the player with Barcelona. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have agreed to pay the asking price of the Catalan giants which would be around $92 million including add-ons. However, the promising Dutch midfielder's decision to stay at Camp Nou remains firm, which would be a barrier in completing the deal. Frenkie de Jong Transfer News: Barcelona Midfielder Has no Intention to Leave the Club Despite Manchester United's Interest

Check the Tweet:

Manchester United have reached full agreement with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong, after further talks. Package worth €85m. Fee guaranteed around €75m plus add-ons. 🚨🇳🇱 #MUFC Personal terms, still the issue to be resolved - as Frenkie’s priority is to stay at Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/aTYnV3cHkP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)