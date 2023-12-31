Fulham will play Arsenal in a London derby with the latter looking to return to winning ways and stay relevant in the title race. A shock loss at home to West Ham United left the Gunners stunned, their second in four matches. Mikel Arteta knows the importance of winning consistently, especially when there is a jampacked festive fixture. A win for them this evening sees them go top of the table although it may very well be short-lived. Fulham head into the contest on the back of three defeats and the squad needs a positive result to get their lost rhythm back. Fulham versus Arsenal will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 7:30 pm IST. Premier League 2023–24: Manchester City Ends Historic Year on High With 2–0 Win Over Sheffield United; Nottingham Forest Beats 2–1 Manchester United.

Raul Jimenez returns to lead Fulham’s attack with Andreas Pereira behind him as the playmaker. Alex Iwobi will utilise his pace and directness to create openings for his forward line. Palhinha has been linked with a move away from the club and Arsenal are one of the suitors. The Portuguese midfielder will be keen to shine for his current club though. Tom Cairney will partner him at the base of midfield.

Kai Havertz returns for Arsenal and he will come in the starting in place of Leandro Trossard. Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli form the front three for the visitors and the trio will need to come up with some clinical finishing in front of the goal. Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard have been consistent performers for the Gunners and the duo will have a key role to play again. At the back, William Saliba is without a doubt the best in the league. Manchester United Legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer To Visit India for First Time on February 9.

When is Fulham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Arsenal will take on Fulham in the Premier League 2023-24 on Sunday, December 31. The Fulham vs Arsenal match will be played at Craven Cottage and will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Fulham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Fulham vs Arsenal match on Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Fulham vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Fulham vs Arsenal football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Fulham are struggling for any pattern in their play which is concerning. Expect the visiting Arsenal team to secure an easy win here.

