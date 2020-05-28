Gareth Bale Says It’s Not Nice When 80,000 People Whistle at You

Gareth Bale (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Madrid, May 28: Wales footballer Gareth Bale opened up to his soured relationship with Real Madrid fans and said it's not nice when your own set of supporters bring your confidence down by whistling at you. Bale has seen subject to intense scrutiny since his record breaking move to Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013. Persistent injuries have stopped Bale from reaching full potential at Santiago Bernabeu and fans have time and time again expressed their displeasure at the Welshman's performances in the all-white.

"We get a lot of pressure every game. If you don't play well, there's scrutiny," Bale said on US golf podcast The Erik Anders Lang Show. "I've had 80,000 people in a stadium whistle at me because I haven't played well. I've had it a few times! It's not nice and it doesn't do your confidence any good either." Bale also explained how fans' constant criticism hasn't helped his cause at Real Madrid. He explained that people shower their adulation on players scoring goals or giving assists but there are times when a player is performing really well but doesn't find his name on the scoresheet. Gareth Bale Transfer News Update: Real Madrid Star Expresses Interest on Future Stint in MLS Amid Speculations of Him Leaving Los Blancos.

Since going to Spain, Bale has won a LaLiga title, one Copa del Rey and four Champions League titles. Despite such a strong resume, Bale's name doesn't get spoken in the same breath as that of former prolific forwards Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul and others. "You would expect that if you're not having a good time on the pitch, your fans would get behind you and try to help you do better because it'll make them happy," Bale said.

"But it seems that they do the opposite. They whistle you, which consequentially makes you feel worse, you lose your confidence, you play worse and then that makes them even more upset. "In football, you might play amazing, not score for five games, and then everyone says you're having a terrible time. "You think to yourself that you're playing well, you just haven't scored or assisted. But people just like goals, assists and 'wow' things. Sometimes that doesn't always happen."