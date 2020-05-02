Gareth Bale Transfer News Update: Real Madrid Star Expresses Interest on Future Stint in MLS Amid Speculations of Him Leaving Los Blancos

Gareth Bale (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Gareth Bale, who has found it difficult to adjust to life at Real Madrid despite a plethora of titles and goals, has expressed his interest into moving to Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States in future. Bale, who moved to the Spanish capital from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 for a then world-record transfer fee of €100million, has really fallen out of favour under coach Zinedine Zidane and came very close to leaving the club last summer before a move to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning fell through. "I'd definitely be interested in it. I love going to Los Angeles on holiday," Bale said talking of the football league in the States.

"I really like the league. It's grown so much over the years. When we come over and play now in pre-season, the games are difficult. The standard is a lot better," Bale told The Hat-Trick Podcast. "All the clubs are improving, the facilities are improving, the stadiums are improving. It's a league that's on the up and still rising, and I think a lot more players want to come over to America now to play," he added.

The 30-year-old has been training at home ever since the players and the club as a whole were quarantined on March 22 after one of the club’s basketball players tested positive for coronavirus. He has joined the forces in the fight against the pandemic by making donations over €1 million to hospitals in Wales and Madrid. "I think everybody knows what a difficult time the whole world is going through at the moment," he said.

"We took our time to do a bit of research and look around and we decided that we wanted help. We wanted to give back to Cardiff where I'm from, to the hospital I was born in, they've done a lot for us." Bale was also asked about the controversial ‘Wales, Golf, Madrid, In that order’ banner which the players held together to celebrate Wales’ qualification for Euro 2020 and reacting to it, Bale said that “it was just banter and that the players were joking around.”

“A few of them were saying ‘if we do qualify, let’s try to find it and bring it out. I was like, ‘do what you want but I won’t be going to get it,” said the attacker. “They found it and brought it down. We were all celebrating as a team and I’m not not going to not jump around with my teammates. It was a bit of banter, a bit of fun. People can see it how they like. We were just celebrating on the pitch and having a laugh, it was just one of those things."

Meanwhile, he has been rigorously following the programmes sent by the club to keep himself fit for whenever football resumes again. Bale endured a difficult campaign this season with injuries and inconsistency hampering his regular place in the team. The frequent in-and-outs also didn’t work in his favour with the Welshman scoring just twice in 14 appearances.