Gareth Bale’s last couple of seasons have been disastrous as the Welshman has hardly found any game time after falling out with manager Zinedine Zidane. But the 31-year-old winger could be provided with an escape route by his former team Tottenham Hotspur as Jose Mourinho is interested in signing him. Gareth Bale joined Real Madrid in 2013 and has won several honours with the Los Blancos including three straight Champions League titles. Gareth Bale, Zinedine Zidane Engaged in Battle of Wills As Welshman’s Situation at Real Madrid Worsens Further.

Gareth Bale hardly played any football since the sport's return from coronavirus enforced suspension and was even excluded from Real Madrid’s squad which travelled to England for their game against Manchester City in the Champions League. The 31-year-old is not a part of Zidane’s plans for next season and could leave Real Madrid in the summer. Gareth Bale Trolled over His Awkward Behaviour During Real Madrid’s La Liga 2019–20 Title Celebrations.

According to a report from Deportes Cuatro, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in bringing the star forward back to north London. The Welshman on several occasions has been linked with the Premier League side on several occasions but current manager Jose Mourinho is keen on signing him. The forward established himself as one of the world’s best during his time with the Lilywhites.

Gareth Bale has repeatedly stated that he intends to see out his contract with the Los Blancos but with Real Madrid desperate to sell him and Spurs hierarchy keen on his return, a deal could be cracked between the two sides.

The Welsh international was close to leaving the record Spanish champions last season with a move to China almost finalised, but the transfer fell through in the end as president Perez intervened. However, this time with the 31-year-old not being a part of Real Madrid’s manager’s plan, the La Liga side are looking to sell their star to get rid of his high salary.

