Real Madrid clinched their 34th La Liga title after defeating Villarreal 2-1 at home. Players of the champions side were side were delighted and that was evident in their celebrations. Madrid players were jumping in joy while celebrating their emphatic victory. However, Gareth Bale didn’t look as cheerful as other Madrid players and his ‘awkward’ behaviour has raised a lot of eyebrows. The Wales striker hasn’t played a lot in the season after his reported fall-out with RM manager Zinedine Zidane. The news got even more fuel after Bale’s actions during Madrid’s celebrations. Fans were also not amused by the striker’s behaviour as they trolled him. Real Madrid Clinch La Liga 2019–20 Title With 2–1 Win Over Villarreal; Twitterati Hail New Kings of Spain.

Notably, Bale has been in the field for just 100 minutes since the season got restarted after COVID-19 break. Owing to the fact, several reports came out suggesting that things are not well between the Wales striker and the manager. However, Zidane brushed off all the claims saying that people are trying to ‘put things’ between him and Bale. Gareth Bale Continues His Funny Antics on Real Madrid’s Bench, Zinedine Zidane Says 'No Complaints.'

"You try to put things between us, but you won't be able to. Every day you ask the same thing. You can do it; you have the right to ask what you want,” said Zidane in a press conference. However, Bale’s ‘not-so-exciting’ behaviour has ignited some more controversies. Meanwhile, let’s look at how fans trolled Gareth Bale.

Few days back, the Welshman irked Real Madrid fans as he joked about falling asleep with a protective face mask over his eyes while watching the game in Madrid from the stands. His statement didn’t go down. In fact, he was also captured stimulating a pair of binoculars in front of his face while watching Los Blancos' clash with Granada.

