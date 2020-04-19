Harry Kane Transfer Update: Real Madrid Pull Out of the Race Leaving Door Open for Manchester United

Harry Kane (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Harry Kane’s transfer has been a subject of much debate in recent months as the Tottenham Hotspur captain has been linked with a move away from the North London club. Seemingly, Real Madrid have decided against the signing of the 26-year-old, leaving the field open for Manchester United. After the England striker suggested that he might think of leaving the club if success is not guaranteed, Chairman Daniel Levy stated he is open to selling Kane for a record £200 million transfer fee. Tottenham Hotspur Unwilling to Sell Harry Kane to Premier League Rival.

According to a report from English news outlet Daily Mail, Real Madrid have pulled out from the Harry Kane transfer race as they are set to not make any signings during the off-season as the Spanish giants look to ride out the financial effect of coronavirus. This means Manchester United could sign the England number nee for a fee lower than his asking price if Spurs are willing to sell. Scrap Premier League if Not Completed by June, Says Harry Kane.

In the past, Real Madrid have often signed the best payers from Tottenham Hotspur as the gathered the services of Luke Modric on 2012 and Gareth Bale in 2013. Both these players have been a great success at the Spanish club, winning several titles including three Champions League winners medal.

With Real Madrid out of the race, it leaves the door open for Manchester United to get their number one transfer priority in the summer. Several fans and legends at the club have urged them to break the bank in order to sign the Englishman as he is seen as a step-up from their current attacking unit.