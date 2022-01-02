In Spain, Real Madrid look set to run away with the La Liga title unless there is a catastrophic drop of form shown by Carlo Ancelotti’s men. The Los Blancos currently hold an 8 point lead over second-placed Sevilla. With 41 goals in 19 games, the team has the best attack in the league while the defence has also been world-class, letting in just the 16 goals. No team in the league has been able to match their class and their Carlo Ancelotti is well on course to bring back their days of European dominance. Opponents Getafe are 16th in the table and are in a relegation scrap this campaign though a 5 game unbeaten run does help their cause. Vinicius Junior, Thibaut Courtois, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde Test Positive for COVID-19, Real Madrid Issues Club Statement.

Vitolo, Chema, Sabit Abdulai and Jose Juan Macias are the players missing out for Getafe due to injuries. Stefan Mitrovic, Erick Cabaco and Jorge Cuenca in defenced need to be at top of their game with Madrid boasting of a fine attack. Nemanja Maksimovic will sit deep to protect the backline with Sandro Ramirez and Enes Unal starting in a two-man forward line.

Vinicius Jr is a major absentee for Real Madrid after the Brazilian international tested positive for the coronavirus. Dani Carvajal’s calf injury keeps him out while young midfielder Eduardo Camavinga is suspended. Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos are the preferred midfield three for the Los Blancos and their presence tilts the midfield battle in favour of the visitors. Rodrygo gets a start on the wings in the absence of Vinicius Jr and Marcos Asensio is set to be present on the right flank.

When is Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

The Getafe vs Real Madrid clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on January 2, 2021 (Sunday) at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez in Madrid. The match has a scheduled time of 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Getafe vs Real Madrid live action on their television sets as they are likely to telecast the game.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Getafe vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into the Voot Select app and website to watch the live streaming of the Getafe vs Real Madrid clash.

There is not stopping Real Madrid at the moment and the visitors should secure an easy win against the Getafe.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2022 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).