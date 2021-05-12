Robert Lewandowski has been blazing guns for his side Bayern Munich. So far he has netted 39 goals and is inching towards clinching the Golden Shoe 2021. He could surpass Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to walk away with the Golden honour this time. The German striker stands on number one with 78 points in his kitty. With 28 goals in the season so far, Barcelona captain Lionel Messi stands on number two on the list. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has 56 points in his tally. Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo who scored 27 goals this season is on number three. Robert Lewandowski Scores 35 Goals in Bundesliga 2021 Tournament, Bayern Munich Forward Scored a Hat-Trick Against VfB Stuttgart (Watch Goal Highlights).

CR7 has been facing flak for a couple of days now owing to his lack of goal-scoring abilities against bigger teams, has 58 points. Norwegian striker Erling Haaland is on number four with 25 goals this season. Haaland has 50 points under his belt. Whereas, PSG's Kylian Mbappe is placed on number five with 25 goals and 50 points. For now, it is very likely that the German giant would walk away with the Golden Shoe 2021.

Check out the complete list below:

Robert Lewandowski is close to clinching the 2020/21 European Golden Shoe [📸 @Transfermarkt] pic.twitter.com/phwuTEN8Un — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 11, 2021

Talking about Lionel Messi, his team faced disappointment as their game against Levante ended up with a 3-3 draw. With this, they even lost a chance to walk away with the La Liga 2021 title. Whereas, Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus on the other hand will be facing Sassuolo tonight.

