Hyderabad FC is all set to take on SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League 2020-21 match which will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. Placed at the bottom of the ISL 2020-21 points table, Robbie Fowler’s team has not scored a single goal in this season whereas, HFC have scored three goals so far. The team has so far played four games in the ISL 2020. In this article, we shall bring to you the key players for your ISL Dream11 team where we would also give out the performances of the players. Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of HFC vs SCEB in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.
Aridane Santana
He is the first name which comes to our mind as he scored a couple of goals in three matches. With the passing accuracy of 63.23 per cent, Aridane Santana is one of the most important names in your Dream11 list.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2020 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).