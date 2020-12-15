Hyderabad FC is all set to take on SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League 2020-21 match which will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. Placed at the bottom of the ISL 2020-21 points table, Robbie Fowler’s team has not scored a single goal in this season whereas, HFC have scored three goals so far. The team has so far played four games in the ISL 2020. In this article, we shall bring to you the key players for your ISL Dream11 team where we would also give out the performances of the players. Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of HFC vs SCEB in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

Aridane Santana

He is the first name which comes to our mind as he scored a couple of goals in three matches. With the passing accuracy of 63.23 per cent, Aridane Santana is one of the most important names in your Dream11 list.

Joao Victor

Out of the four matches played by the Joao Victor, he has scored one goal and has a stunning passing accuracy rate of about 79 per cent. With nine clearances in the game, Victor is a must-have name in your Dream11 list.

Jeje Lalpekhlua

With no goals scored in the tournament so far, he has implemented one clearance so far in the ISL 2020. He missed out on the entire season last year due to an injury.

Jacques Maghoma

The SC East Bengal midfielder has been 60.12 per cent passing accuracy. At the international level, he has played for the Democratic Republic of Congo, and has 22 caps. He could be one of the key players for SC East Bengal.

Akash Mishra

Akash Mishra might have not scored a single goal this season, but he has a passing accuracy of about 70 per cent. The Hyderabad FC defender could be one of the key players for your team.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST. Hyderabad FC is placed on number seven of the ISL 2020-21 points table with six points in their kitty. Whereas, East Bengal has one point in their kitty.

