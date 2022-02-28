SC East Bengal will take on NorthEast United in the latest round of Indian Super League 2021-22 fixtures. The ISL clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on February 28, 2022 (Monday) as both teams aim for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United, ISL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Both the teams have had underwhelming campaigns so far and find themselves at the bottom of the team standings. SC East Bengal are at the foot of the ladder and enter this game on the back of a five-match winless run that includes four defeats. Meanwhile, NorthEast United are a spot above them and have won just one of their last five matches in the competition.

When is SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. The match will take place on February 28, 2022 (Monday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Kerala SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the SCEB vs NEUFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

