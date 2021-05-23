Chelsea are involved in a three-way race alongside Leicester City and Liverpool for the last two Champions League spots and will be looking to get the job done when they take on Aston Villa in their final Premier League 2020-21 fixture of the season. The clash will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham on May 23, 2021 (Sunday). Meanwhile, fans searching for Aston Villa vs Chelsea, EPL 2020-21 live streaming can scroll down below. Antonio Rudiger & Jorginho Lead Chelsea to a Stunning 2-1 Win Over Leicester City in EPL 2021.

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League table but have just a one-point advantage over Liverpool and Leicester City who are just behind them in the standings. Thomas Tuchel’s men have to get all three points from the game to avoid risking their fate on other results. Meanwhile, Aston Villa after an impressive campaign will be looking to sign off the season with another impressive result, but this time in front of home fans.

When is Aston Villa vs Chelsea Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Aston Villa vs Chelsea match in Premier League 2020-21 will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham on May 23, 2021 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Get Free Live Streaming and Live Telecast of Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of Premier League in India and will telecast the Aston Villa vs Chelsea clash on Star Sports Select SD/HD channels. Fans in India looking for the live streaming online of the match can catch the live action on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. JIO and Airtel users can also watch the match live on the JIO TV and Airtel Xstream apps respectively.

