The last games of the Serie A 2020-21 matches bring us the intense battle for a spot in the UCL 2021-22. Atalanta is all set to lock horns with AC Milan in the game at the Gewiss Stadium. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game. But before that, a quick look at the preview. So as we mentioned above, there's an intense battle for a place in UCL 2021-22 between Juventus and AC Milan. The Rossoneri will have to win this fixture if they want to qualify for the UCL. Cristiano Ronaldo Included in Serie A Team of the Season By EA Sports FIFA 2021, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Achraf Hakimi Miss Out in the List.

If they don't, Juventus will book a berth in the tournament next year but Bianconeri too will have to win their game against Bologna. AC Milan is already missing out on the services of their star player Zlatan Ibrahimovic and he continues to be away for this fixture as well. Apart from that, there are no injured players as such. Atalanta has no issues related to roaster and they will be stepping in with a full squad at their disposal. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

Atalanta vs AC Milan, Serie A 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Atalanta vs AC Milan match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia Stadium in Bergamo, Italy and will take place on May 24, 2021 (Sunday). The match has a scheduled time of 12: 20 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Atalanta vs AC Milan, Serie A 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can follow live action of the Serie A 2020-21 on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for Serie A 2020-21 in India. Fans can catch the live telecast of Atalanta vs AC Milan, on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD channels. The match will also be live on Sony’s online streaming media platform SonyLiv.

