France is all set to travel to Sarajevo on Thursday night for the World Cup 2022 Qualifier match which will be held at the Stadium Grbavica. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game but before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. The two teams are placed in Group D. France is placed on number one of the points table with four points. The team has so far won one game and the other has ended with a draw. Bosnia vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Live Streaming: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

Talking about Bosnia, Ermedin Demirovic, Josip Corluka and Edin Visca have been forced to withdraw from the squad. France too has many injury concern. Anthony Martial had suffered from an injury. Ermedin, Josip and Edin are also ruled out with injury issues. N’Golo Kante has also been ruled out. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

When is Bosnia and Herzegovina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers match will be played on April 1, 2021 (Thursday) at the Stadium Grbavica. The game is scheduled to begin at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Bosnia and Herzegovina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch live telecast of Bosnia and Herzegovina vs France on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of England vs Poland, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. Hence, fans can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

