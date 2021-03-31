France will look to win consecutive matches in FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers when they visit Bosnia and Herzegovina in their next match of Group D. Bosnia vs France match in FIFA WC qualifiers will be played on April 1 at the Stadion Grbavica. The reigning world champions beat Kazakhstan 2-0 in their previous outing after being held to a 1-1 draw by Ukraine at home in their first match in Group D. Bosnia and Herzegovina were held to a 2-2 draw by Finland in their only game in the qualifiers. Meanwhile, fans in India looking for the live telecast and live streaming online for the Bosnia vs France match should scroll down for all relevant information. Referee Danny Makkelie Apologises to Cristiano Ronaldo & Portugal After Disallowed Goal Against Serbia in World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

Didier Deschamps’ men are on top of Group D with four points after two matches. Bosnia are placed fourth in the five-team group. Bosnia are also winless in their last nine matches. Their last victory came against Liechtenstein on November 2019 and since then, Slaven Musa’s side have drawn four games and lost five. France will enter this contest in a seven-game winning run away from home. The last meeting between these two teams ended in a 1-1 draw. Cristiano Ronaldo Misses A Sitter During Portugal vs Luxembourg Match in 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Twitter Reacts.

When is Bosnia vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Bosnia vs France match in FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers will be played at the Stadion Grbavica. The match will be played on April 1 (Wednesday night) and it is scheduled to start at 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Bosnia vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of Bosnia vs France on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Bosnia vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Bosnia vs France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming online.

